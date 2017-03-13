A beautiful magical show for families at the Dunamaise

Ireland’s multi award-winning CoisCéim Dance Theatre are thrilled to announce the 2017 tour of their hit show The Wolf and Peter.

This, the company’s first ever production for children and families, performs at 13 Irish venues taking in the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise on March 30 and 31 as part of the NASC touring network.

CoisCéim’s 2016 BTA award-winning The Wolf and Peter takes inspiration from Russian composer Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, considered one of the most famous pieces of music ever written.

Featuring five outstanding dancers with a live piano performance, CoisCéim Dance Theatre takes this timeless story of courage and imagination as inspiration for this magical and beautiful show.

The show will take children, and their families, on a thrilling adventure.