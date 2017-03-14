Local singer/songwriter Brian Lalor shows we all can do it Somehow

Local singer/songwriter Brian Lalor has just released his new single, ‘Somehow’.

Recorded at Golden Egg Studios, just outside Portlaoise town with producer Brian O’Mahoney behind the desk, the song, which is built on a guitar driven riff and a meandering vocal melody, carries a positive message within.

“Sometimes we feel good, sometimes we feel bad, and that’s life.

“I suppose the song is about keeping the head up and doing whatever it takes in your day, to just get by,“ said Brian.

“The recording has a real nice energy thanks to the playing skills of Brian O’Mahoney and Colin Jones. The guys definitely combined the right hits and notes in all the right places, bringing the track alive. Their flare is all over it but on top of this, Golden Egg Studios is just such a musical haven.“

‘Somehow’ is available through Brian’s bandcamp page online, on a pay-what-you-want basis. Along with been available for download through iTunes, Google Music Store, Amazon MP3 and all other online stores.

Go to www.facebook.com/brianlalorceol or sign up to his mailing list at www.brianlalor.com to keep up to date with all musical happenings.