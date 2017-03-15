Local man to join star on stage Richie Kavanagh to play in Camross

‘Aon Focal Eile’, ‘Stay wut her Johnny’, ‘The Water Meter Song’, ‘Face her for Mountain Leinster’ and all the rest of Richie Kavanagh’s ditties are about to be aired in Camross.

The man from Myshall at the foot of Mount Leinster is to entertain in Camross Community centre on Easter Monday April 17 and he will be joined on stage by local man Shaun Cuddy and his band in a once off concert.

The Carlow man has attracted huge audiences over the years and is bound to attract a large following in Camross.

Tickets costing €20 are available from Cuds Kids in Camross, just across the road from the parish church.