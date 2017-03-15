Is the panto season over - oh not its not!

Birr Theatre & Arts Centre is delighted to announce the Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC) Players will return with another fantastic panto this April.

Hansel & Gretel live a wonderful life in the village of Great Giggleswick where their school teacher is a singer and their dad has just taken on the 'three little pigs' as apprentices. But one day they get lost in the woods and stumble across an enchanted Gingerbread house. Who is the owner of the house and what does she want with Hansel and Gretel?

Can the magical woodland sprite 'Bluebell' help them? Birr Theatre invites you to come along to cheer, sing, hiss and boo as we meet Hansel and Gretel and a whole host of other characters from the village of Great Giggleswick and follow them on their adventure.

PwC Players have been bringing their panto productions to Birr since 2001. Based in London, each year over 200 PwC staff and pantomime alumni, both on stage and behind the scenes, come together to put the production together. Every year, audiences are amazed that this is an amateur dramatic group!

PwC Players present Hansel & Gretel at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. Tickets on sale soon. For more information, visit www.birrtheatre.com or find them on Facebook.