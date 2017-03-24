Annual showcase of young local stars Harney School of Speech and Drama

It's that time of year again when the students of Harney School of Speech and Drama put smiles on faces and joy in hearts.

The annual showcase takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Sunday, March 26, featuring new plays written and directed by Frances Harney which help answer questions like: "What's on the other side of the wall?" and "Do bold children really turn into monsters?"

Add a little magic and a little drama to find the recipe for a marvellous day of fun and entertainment. The show is on this Sunday at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm.