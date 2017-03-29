Arias, opera and soprano magic at the Dunamaise

A live performance of music and dance will light up the Dunamaise this Friday, March 24, when Dressing ROOM 1 - Marketing & Productions proudly present ‘Soprano By A Piano’.

‘Soprano By A Piano’, starring award winning soprano Clodagh Dunne along with special guests soon to be announced, celebrates some of the most beautiful arias, operas and musical songs written for a soprano all accompanied by the simplicity of a piano.

This cabaret spectacle will feature jaw dropping costumes and production numbers.

‘Soprano By A Piano’ will be directed By Richard Mansworth.

This is an evening of musical talent and stunning production values you do not want to miss.

The performance will be staged in the relaxed atmosphere and intimate setting of the Dunamaise Mezzanine Bar.

There is limited capacity so book now to avoid disappointment.

The show this Friday begins at 8pm.