Fun and frolics at The Wake

A new play by Laois playwright France Harney will be performed in the Mountmellick Arts Centre this week, to raise funds for the refurbishment of Ballyfin church.

Following the sell-out success of ‘The Wedding’, Frances Harney presents a jaw cracking, belly buckling comedy with more than thirty characters.

The Wake, set in a rural village in the Midlands has all the ingredients for a night of fun and revelry.

With the help of his good friends Ned and Jack, Dicky O'Dee fakes his own death. He intends to return as his fictional twin brother Matty, in order to inherit the farm. However, a host of wacky characters converge on the O'Dee household, each with their own agenda, throwing Dicky's plans into hilarious and impossible chaos.

The Wake goes on stage in the Mountmellick Arts Centre at 7.30pm this Friday, March 31.

All seats are €10, so don’t delay in booking yours.

“The biggest night on Ballyfin’s calendar,” according to one local. “Sure weren’t there people left outside last year?”

Funds raised by The Wake will go towards refurbishing Ballyfin Parish Church. Keep up-to-date with preparations for the play on Facebook @BallyfinParish