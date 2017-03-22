Hear and rejoice in this one man show

Loco and Reckless Productions present ‘I Hear You and Rejoice’, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Thursday, March 23, at 8pm.

Following the sellout success of The Man in The Woman’s Shoes, Mikel Murfi returns with a new one man show, a tender and joy filled account of a most unlikely marriage.

Late in his life, Pat Farnon, a cobbler and all-round contented man, marries the redoubtable Kitsy Rainey.

It’s a match made in heaven, in more ways than one. Meet Huby Patterson and Magic Mick as well as Sylvie, Eugene and Tony Cleary - the amazing no instrumental man.

You may never look at life in quite the same way again.

This showwas created for the Bealtaine Festival - Celebrating Creativity as We Age.

Tickets are available now from the Dunamaise box office, priced €16/€14.