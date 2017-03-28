Pat Shortt is the real Ting

Fresh from the UK, Australian and US tours of his award-winning show, Selfie, Pat Shortt returns with a brand new show, How’s Tings, coming to the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel on April 1.

In his inimitable high energy anarchic style of performance Pat brings his unique comic look at every day Irish characters and turns the normal to abnormal.

In How’s Tings, Pat introduces us to a variety of new characters, such as Eugene, the chairman of the local drama committee and every other committee in the parish who shares with us his mundane insight into parish politics; and Sr Eucharia with her hilarious look at religious life in small town Ireland.

Pat Shortt has in the past few years won critical praise for his stage appearances in the West End in London and on Broadway in New York for his portrayal of Johneen Pateen Mike in Michael Grandage's production of The Cripple Of Inishmaan.

Following that Pat toured to packed theatres in Australia and North America and won awards for his one-man show Selfie.

Back home he recently won critical acclaim for his role in the TV drama Small Town and will shortly be seen in cinemas playing the lead role of Harry Hambridge in the hilarious comedy caper movie The Flag.

Tickets for the show on April 1 are priced €29 per person.