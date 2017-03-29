Kilkenny Gospel Choir to sing for Cullohill NS

The Parents Council of Cullohill NS are delighted to announce that the ‘Kilkenny Gospel Choir with Special Guests’ will perform in St Tighearnach’s Church, Cullohill on this Friday March 31 at 8pm.

This event is a fundraiser for the parents council, the proceeds from which will be used to assist in the establishment of a book rental scheme within the school.

Tickets are priced at €10 and will be distributed through the school and also the parents council. Please contact Hanna for further information on 087 8179497.

Staying with The Marble City, there will be an evening of song in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Galmoy on Friday April 21 at 8pm.

This is guaranteed to be a great night, with a fantastic group of singers including The Castlecomer Male Voice Choir, The Cullinane Family and Friends, Stacey Dunne, Shane McCormack, Galmoy Church Choir, Nora Fogarty, and the Castlecomer Minstrels.

Tickets are on sale now priced €20 each. Contact Sean Smyth on ‪0872508350‬ or Claire O’Higgins on ‪ 0868203548‬. Limited spaces are available so get your ticket early to avoid disappointment. Over 13s only please.

Feel free to bring your cushion and there will be a raffle on the night also with some great prizes. All proceeds go towards Galmoy Community Hall.