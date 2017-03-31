Rake The Ashes to play at local arts centre

Mountmellick Arts Centre presents Dublin-based four-piece ballad group Rake The Ashes, this Saturday, April 1, at 8.30pm.

Following on from their recent appearance on the Ray D'arcy show, Rake the Ashes will be playing songs from their debut album.

The show features Fran Deffew and includes the tracks Botany Bay, Spancil Hill, The Leaving of Liverpool, Long Black Veil, The Town I Loved So Well.

Tickets, priced €10, are available now from the arts centre, call 05786 97600, or from Horan’s Shop.

Come along for a great night of high energy and craic.