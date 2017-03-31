Get fired up with Whole Lotta Voltage

Kavanaghs in Portlaoise plays host to an electric tribute act this week, when the AC/DC-inspired Whole Lotta Voltage take to the stage this Friday, March 31.

Whole Lotta Voltage are now Ireland’s most widely recognised and respected AC/DC tribute.

Wowing crowds in venues all over Ireland and abroad with a wild three-hour stage show, full costume, stunning musicianship and vocals and a set-list covering four decades of rock & roll perfection, Whole Lotta Voltage are the definitive AC/DC tribute for AC/DC fanatics.

Every detail of the band has been painstakingly studied and recreated to perfection, raising the bar and setting the standard for others to try and follow.

"A first-rate tribute act," enthused Ian Colgan of the Wicklow People.

The band take to the stage this Friday at 9pm, tickets are available now priced €10/€9.