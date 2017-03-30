Big awards night planned for the St Patrick's Day Parade in Portlaoise

The organisers of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Portlaoise are holding an awards night for groups who took part in this year's big event.

The committee and participants overcame horrible weather conditions to host a successful event.

"We had such a great parade this year and the Community Spirit was flowing," said the committee.

The organisers are hosting the annual awards night next Monday, April 3 to celebrate the participants, sponsors and volunteers who made the parade such a success.

The committee will be giving awards across lots of categories and all groups who participated on the day are encouraged to come and join in. Prizes will also be awarded in the school's colouring competition on the night,

The event gets underway at 7 pm and is expected to run to at 9am in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.