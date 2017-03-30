Get cracking at Easter arts in Laois

Places are filling up fast for the Easter Arts Camps being run by the Arts Office of Laois County Council.

At the Arthouse in Stradbally, artist Wendy Wright will host fun, creative arts and craft workshops for children aged six to nine. Imagination, colour and texture will all play their part as the participants get to explore the themes of Easter and Spring and create their own imaginative pieces.

These workshops will take place in the Arthouse, Stradbally on April 18/19, the cost is €5 for a two-hour workshop running from 11am-1pm, or from 2pm-4pm.

Booking is essential as spaces are limited so call 057 8664033/13, or email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.

In Mountrath, at the METAC building on the Portlaoise Road, there will be a free three day drama camp for teenagers, led by Mirjana Rendulic. For more information or to book a place contact Lillian on 087 7733050 or email mounthrathdevass@gmail.com.

Also, over the month of July, the Laois Summer Arts Programme will run a series of workshops for children and young people over three days in venues around county Laois, with arts, craft and pottery included.

To register your interest in all of the above contact artsoff@laoiscoco.ie, or call 057 866 4033/13.