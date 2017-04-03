Culture and creativity of Laois to be celebrated this Easter

A national day of culture and creativity comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Easter Monday, April 17, when the Laois Cruinniú na Cásca takes place as part of the Creative Ireland programme.

The annual free festival - directly translated as “a meeting at Easter’ - will also take place in the 31 local authorities in every county across the country.

Cruinniú na Cásca aims to celebrate contemporary Irish society through live music and dance, film, theatre, art and music workshops, talks and tastings, readings and screenings, special events and more.

For the Laois celebration, a showcase of young people will be performed across various artforms, with members of the Laois Youth Theatre hosting the event.

The Cruinniú na Cásca promises to be a stimulating afternoon for all to enjoy. Events on the day include performances by the Laois Dance Ensemble, young musicians and singers from Music Generation Laois National Schools Choir, the Junior Jammers, Lonrach and senior infant children from the Holy Family School, Rath and Barnashrone NS.

There will also be a performance by John Spillane of his recently composed song 100 Snow White Horses, inspired by Laois history and mythology, people, places and events.

An animation inspired by the song and created by students from Paddock NS will be screened as the backdrop to John’s performance. This has been specially commissioned for the occasion and the artist leading the participating children is Caroline Conway.

Admission is free and all are welcome. For more details, contact Muireann Ní Chonaill, Creative Ireland Laois at artsoff@laoiscoco.ie and 0578664013/4033, or Dunamaise Arts Centre, info@dunamaise.ie, call 353 57 866 3355, website www.dunamaise.ie.