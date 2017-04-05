Romantic drama on the big screen The Light Between Oceans

This week’s big screen offering at the Dunamaise Arts Centre is ‘The Light Between Oceans’, a heart-breaking drama about fate, love, moral dilemmas and the lengths to which one couple will go to see their dreams realized.

This is romantic period drama film starring Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Michael Fassbender, Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Rachel Weisz, Bryan Brown and Jack Thompson.

The film screens this Wednesday, April 5, at 8pm, tickets are available now priced €7/€5.