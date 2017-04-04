Get planning for the 2017 Heritage Week in Laois

It's never too early to start planning for Heritage Week and all groups and individuals are welcome to get involved as an event organiser.

Heritage Week 2017 will take place from August 19 - 27 and it is hoped that 2017 will be the year that more people learn about and enjoy Ireland’s nature.

While Heritage Week 2017 will see a greater focus than before on Ireland’s natural heritage, for all archaeologists, artists and building enthusiasts, it is not just about wildlife.

Our human nature and its historic output leaves plenty of space for creative interpretation. Everyone is invited to put their thinking caps on over the coming cold months and see where their imagination takes them in the year ahead.

Each year, many national and hundreds of local community organisations participate by organising events throughout the country.

If anyone has an idea for a Heritage Week event or would like some help organising an event, please get in touch with the Heritage Office, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae Portlaoise, Laois.

For more information, visit the website at www.heritageweek.ie.