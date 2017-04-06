Music Generation Laoisperforms at bi-county concert

Music Generation Laois were absolutely thrilled to make a dream come true last weekend with a Laois-Donegal collaboration.

A joint concert took place on Sunday, March 26, in An Grianán Theatre Letterkenny, and featured the Laois School of Music Youth Orchestra performing Elaine Agnew's 'In My Back Garden' with guest singers from the Donegal Music Education Partnership, Laois Trad Group Lonrach under the direction of Siobhan Buckley, Donegal trad group Coirm under the direction of Paul Harrigan and the Donegal Youth Orchestra conducted by Vincent Kennedy.