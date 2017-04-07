The finest feat of heroism celebrated

‘Tom Crean Antarctic Explorer’, a play by Aidan Dooley, comes to the stage of the Dunamaise Theatre this Saturday, April 8.

This dramatic and humorous solo performance, suitable for families, brings to vivid life the intrepid Antarctic explorer and one of Ireland’s unsung heroes, Tom Crean (1877-1938), through riveting true stories.

One of the few men to serve with both Scott and Shackleton and survive three famous expeditions: Discovery, (1901 – 1904); Terra Nova (1910 – 1913); and Endurance (1914 – 1916), Crean’s story is a testament of human fortitude against all the elements of Antarctic.

His 36-mile solitary trek to base camp during the Terra Nova expedition to rescue his comrades Teddy Evans and William Lashly, has been described by Antarctic historians as “the finest feat of individual heroism from the entire age of exploration”.