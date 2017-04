Entries are still being taken for a Darts Competition in The Arch Inn, Ballinakill this Saturday evening, April 8.

The first prize in the competition is €550, second €100 and the highest checkout is €50.

Finger food will be served and there will also be a raffle.

Registration by 6pm on Saturday, and the entry fee is €10.

To register, text your number to Paul Hayes at 089 - 2528347.