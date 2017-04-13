Young Laois composer at national festival

An original piece by a young Laois composer was recently performed by The Irish Midlands Youth Orchestra at the IAYO Festival of Youth Orchestras.

The orchestra was the only participant to première a piece, written by Elliot Murphy, from Laois who commenced his music education with the Laois School of music and went on to complete a degree in music from Trinity College Dublin.

The Laois members of the orchestra are Katie White, Conor Donoghue, Diarmuid and Ciara Faherty.

Anyone interested in joining should email Irishmidlandsyo@gmail.com