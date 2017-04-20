Doors tribute band at The Square Bar this weekend

The doors of percerption will open at The Square Bar this Saturday, April 22, when the bar hosts a tribute to The Doors, ‘The Roundhouse Doors’.

This Dublin-based tribute band recreates The Doors live experience as closely as possible in a two hour set.

Using original vintage instruments the same as those used by The Doors themselves, this band is a must see for anyone who enjoys great live music with a set that spans the very best of The Doors repertoire presenting the perfect facsimile of the Jim Morrison era, and this seminal sixties group.

They were among the most controversial rock acts of the 1960s, due mostly to Morrison's wild, poetic lyrics and charismatic but unpredictable stage persona.

The Roadhouse Doors present an authentic recreation of The Doors music with the highest respect.

Their passion for their music leaves the audience reeling in the psychedelic blues experience of the California greats, playing all the classics from LA Woman, Riders on the Storm to Light My Fire and of course Roadhouse Blues.

The Roundhouse Doors take to the stage of The Square Bar at 9pm this Saturday.