A Doorway into Stradbally life

A new exhibition of artwork by the Stradbally Active Retirement Association will be launched next weekend by Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association of Ireland.

Exhibiting at the Laois Arthouse, ‘Doorways of Stradbally’ includes twelve wonderful original paintings, each depicting a different historic doorway in the town.

The Active Retirement Group wanted to leave its stamp on the annals of Stradbally in some way, and chairperson of the group Ette Kennedy suggested that they paint some of the doorways on the street in Stradbally.

This original idea captured the imagination of the artists of the group and thus the ‘Doorways of Stradbally’ was born. Seven members took on the task, Chrisse, Christy, Ette, Mary, Michael, Phyllis and Vera.

All paintings will be for sale with proceeds going back into the ARA.

Commenting on the upcoming exhibition Anna May McHugh said: “I extend my congratulations to the Stradbally Active Retirement Group on their initiative and I sincerely hope their work will be appreciated.”

‘Doorways of Stradbally’ will be launched at the Laois Arthouse Gallery, Stradbally, next Saturday, May 6, at 1.30pm.

Visitors are welcome to view the exhibition from May 6 until the closing date on Thursday June 1.