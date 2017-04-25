Holy Family School to shine at concert

The Holy Family Senior School Choir will perform at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week.

Over 300 boys and girls from 4th and 5th classes will present an impressive selection of classical, Irish, modern and ancient songs from the repertoire of the National Children’s Choir.

Under the conductorship of Ms Deirdre Meagher and Mr Des Sutton, these promise to be most entertaining concerts where every pupil performs and shines. So come along and experience the magic and fun.

The choir performs nightly at 8pm from Wednesday April 26 to Friday April 28, admission is €10.