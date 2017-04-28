Tap into talents at Laois Writers Group workshop

There’s a chance to get the literary juices flowing at a poetry and creative writing workshop hosted by the Laois Writers Group next weekend.

Writer, poet and broadcaster, Mae Leonard from Kildare will conduct the workshop which will be open to non-members. Mae is an award winning writer of both poetry and prose, who has written for children and the radio and her work is broadcast regularly on Sunday Miscellany, RTE1.

Chairperson of the Laois Writers Group, Margaret Day said that Mae would add a new dynamic to the group through the workshop.

The Laois Writers Group successfully launched two books in recent times. The first was Pulse Of Life, the proceeds of which was donated to the Cuisle Centre.

Their second book ‘Words Unlaoised’ was published in 2015 and proved to be an outstanding success and sold out within a short time.

The workshop takes place in The Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise next Saturday May 6 from 10.30am to 4.30pm. The fee is €60 per person.

which covers the workshop, lunch and afternoon tea/coffee.