Abbeyleix Further Education art all set to launch in Portlaoise

The annual art, craft, design exhibition by students of the Abbeyleix Further Education Centre opens this week in Portlaoise.

Students of QQI level 5 & 6 courses present work in a variety of disciplines including ceramics, textiles, drawing, print and painting.

The work is an exciting blend of contemporary art from emerging artists working and living locally.

The exhibition will be opened by guest selector Pat Byrne. Friday, May 5 at 6.30pm. The art will be on show until Monday 5 June 2017 and entry is free.

See art.abbeyleixfec.ie for information on all art courses.