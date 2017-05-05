McSavage night of Mccomedy Laughathon in Birr Arts Theatre

Be afraid! Ireland’s most divisive comedian (and he’s funny too) Dave McSavage comes to the Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Saturday May 6, at 8pm.

His brand new show A Sacred Cow delves into all the institutions and parts of life Ireland that shape us. This show is not safe for clergy, politicians, bankers etc, as the Church, politicians, alcohol and celebrities will come under scrutiny with a level of honesty & caustic wit.

Tickets are priced €16, student rate €12.50. To book go to www.birrtheatre.com, or call the box office on 057 91 22911.