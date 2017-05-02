Moonlight shines in Portlaoise at summer cinema

Dunamaise Arts Centre is delighted to kick start its Summer Cinema Programme with the Academy Award winning Best Film ‘Moonlight’.

Moonlight journeys across three time periods, witnessing key moments in the life of Chiron, and how in turn, these moments come to define him.

He experiences the ecstasy, pain and beauty of falling in love, grappling with his sexuality and his harsh environment which motivates him to turn to a local drug kingpin to offer the leadership and emotional support he sorely needs.

Delivering a restrained yet intoxicating story with genuine emotional power, it is consistently surprising and grand in scope, but intimate in execution.

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali.

'Moonlight' screens at the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm on Wednesday, May 3.

Tickets are priced €7/€5 and on sale now from the box office, telephone 057 8663355.