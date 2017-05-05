As part of the Laois Bealtaine Festival 2017, John B. Keane’s classic play ‘Big Maggie’ will be brought to life in Portlaoise.

The story of Big Maggie Polpin and her attempts to keep her family together after the death of her husband is an enduring theatre favourite.

The John B Keane classic will be brought to life at the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Friday May 12 and Saturday May 13 by Laois’ newest theatre group, Fourth Wall Laois Theatre Group.

Everyone wants a part of Big Maggie and her property but she has other issues. The dialogue crackles with hilarious, caustic putdowns as the indomitable Maggie deals with her feckless family and unwanted suitors.

John B Keane’s wonderful creation of a rural Irish matriarch ranks with Juno, Mommo and Molly Bloom as one of the great female creations of 20th century Irish literature.