Around the World with Laois Youth Theatre

Members of the Laois Youth Theatre will showcase their talents with performances of plays at a special show this week in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The Laois Youth Theatre group in Portlaoise aged 12-15 will present an excerpt from ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ by Philip Brennan and Stephen Colfer.

Meanwhil,e the older members of the group will present ‘Wrap up Warm’, an entertaining and intriguing show that they have written themselves to showcase their creative talents.

The two groups have worked hard over the winter month learning their lines for their showcase performance of the year.

The performance will take place on Sunday May 14 at 3pm in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Admission to the show is €8, with students €5.

For bookings contact the box office at the Dunamaise Arts Centre on 057 8663355, or go online at www.dunamaise.ie.

Laois Youth Theatre groups are run by The Arts Office in Laois County Council.

Workshops tutored by qualified youth drama facilitators take place at The Youth Education Centre, Railway St, Portlaoise, each Friday for ages12-14 and ages 15-18, running from September to May.

For more information telephone 057 8644033/13, email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie, or visit the council’s website at www.laois.ie.