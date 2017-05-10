Art, craft and design exhibition Abbeyleix FEC students display

The Abbeyleix Further Education Centre has opened its annual art, craft and design exhibition in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Students of QQI level 5 & 6 courses present work in a variety of disciplines including ceramics, textiles, drawing, print and painting. This is an exciting blend of contemporary art from emerging artists working and living locally.

The exhibition was officially opened last Friday, May 5, by guest selector, Pat Byrne, and will run until Monday, June 5. See art.abbeyleixfec.ie for information on all art courses.