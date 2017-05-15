Flann's your man for a real literary headtrip

Flann O’Brien’s metafictional masterpiece At Swim-Two-Birds is the topic of discussion at the next meeting of the Classics Book Club at Portarlington Library.

A book about a literary student writing a book about someone writing a book, the characters of which come to life and begin writing a book of their own, O’Brien’s corkscrew narrative is as beguiling as it is bemusing, meshing classical allusions with flights of inspired fancy.

The next meeting of the club is on Wednesday May 31 and copies of the book are available at the library, with new members welcome.