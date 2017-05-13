We Banjo 3 return to Birr Arts Centre

We Banjo 3 return to perform at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre for the first time in three years this month, in a show that’s sure to be a sellout.

Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley are among the most celebrated and distinguished young musicians in Ireland today.

This award-winning quartet from Galway combine Irish music with old-time American and Bluegrass influences to reveal the banjo’s rich legacy and roots.

When this band of brothers take flight in a wave of virtuosity, verve and joie-de-vivre, feet tap and pulses race.

Featuring some of Ireland’s most celebrated and distinguished trad musicians, don’t miss their unique fusion of bluegrass and Irish traditional music, on Sunday, May 21, at 6pm.

For tickets, see www.birrtheatre.com.

057 91 22911.