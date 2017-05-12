These Charming Men come to Laois

Bigmouth will strike again at The Square Bar next month, when top Smiths tribute band, These Charming Men take to the stage of the bar in Portlaoise’s Top Square.

Formed in 1995, These Charming Men are well known as being the premier Smiths and Morrissey tribute act around.

These Charming Men have toured extensively from Europe, to the USA and Japan, where they replaced Morrissey at the Fuji Rock Festival after he pulled out - yes, they are that good.

If you want a realistic and faithful representation of the spirit and music of the Smiths or Morrissey, These Charming Men are your only option.

Accept no (other) substitutes, than this Dublin-based act who bring Morrissey and the band to life in all their miserable glory.

These Charming Men will play The Square Bar at 9pm on Friday, June 2.