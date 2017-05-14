Twice the craic in Coolrain with Double Up live

There’s a double helping of the best live music coming to Sheeran’s Pub in Coolrain next month, when Double Up return to Laois for a show sure to suit all tastes.

Double Up are an experienced dynamic party/dance band comprising of two talented musicians and singers from various musical backgrounds.

They have a wide and varied set list to appeal to all ages singing the cream of party sounds, pop, rock, country, rhythm’n’blues from '50s rock and roll right up to sophisticated modern hits from the likes of Nathan Carter, Robbie Williams, George Evra, Avicci, Ollie Murs to name but a few.

Priding themselves on utilising the very best state of the art sound and lighting equipment, Double Up provides a professional sound from first-rate musicians delivering top-notch entertainment every time.

Double Up have played Sheeran’s a number of times now and are possibly one of the venue’s top groups.

The show in Sheeran’s of Coolrain will begin at 10pm on Saturday, June 3.