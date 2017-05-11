Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 1
Mick Hurley & Gerldine Harte
Mick Hurley & Gerldine Harte
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 1 is Mick Hurley and his lovely partner Gerldine Harte.
Here’s a little info about Mick and Gerldine.
Name: Mick Hurley
Nickname: Lubo the Great
Occupation: Train driver
Fun Fact: I was hypnotized once on holidays....Never again!!!
Quote: "Whats the point in sleeping if you dont dream"
Name: Gerldine Harte
Nickname: Ger
Occupation: Housewife/Carer
Fun Fact: When i was in primary school, i hid under the stairs for the whole day and had the entire estate looking for me!!!
Quote: "This is going to be epic"
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on