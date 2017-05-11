Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 1

Mick Hurley & Gerldine Harte

Conor Ganly

Portlaoise Musical Strictly

Mick Hurley & Gerldine Harte

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 1 is Mick Hurley and his lovely partner Gerldine Harte.

Here’s a little info about Mick and Gerldine.

Name: Mick Hurley
Nickname: Lubo the Great 
Occupation: Train driver
Fun Fact: I was hypnotized once on holidays....Never again!!!
Quote: "Whats the point in sleeping if you dont dream"

Name: Gerldine Harte
Nickname: Ger
Occupation: Housewife/Carer
Fun Fact: When i was in primary school, i hid under the stairs for the whole day and had the entire estate looking for me!!!
Quote: "This is going to be epic"

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134. 

