Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 1

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 1 is Mick Hurley and his lovely partner Gerldine Harte.

Here’s a little info about Mick and Gerldine.

Name: Mick Hurley

Nickname: Lubo the Great

Occupation: Train driver

Fun Fact: I was hypnotized once on holidays....Never again!!!

Quote: "Whats the point in sleeping if you dont dream"

Name: Gerldine Harte

Nickname: Ger

Occupation: Housewife/Carer

Fun Fact: When i was in primary school, i hid under the stairs for the whole day and had the entire estate looking for me!!!

Quote: "This is going to be epic"

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.