Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 2
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 2 is Dave Wrest and Jackie Kilbane.
Here’s a little info about our couple.
Name: Dave Wrest
Nickname: Micheal Fassbender
Occupation: Theatre Porter H.S.E
Fun Fact: I dance on tables drunk
Quite: "Get busy living or get busy dying."
Name: Jackie Kilbane
Nickname: Jigger
Fun Fact: Coffee snob
Quote: “Nothing is a problem”.
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
