Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 2

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 2 is Dave Wrest and Jackie Kilbane.

Here’s a little info about our couple.

Name: Dave Wrest

Nickname: Micheal Fassbender

Occupation: Theatre Porter H.S.E

Fun Fact: I dance on tables drunk

Quite: "Get busy living or get busy dying."

Name: Jackie Kilbane

Nickname: Jigger

Fun Fact: Coffee snob

Quote: “Nothing is a problem”.

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.