Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 3
John Moore and Mary Kieran.
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 3 is John Moore and Mary Kieran.
Here’s a little info about the couple.
Name: John Moore
Nickname: Vake
Occupation: Full time student / only barman(no.1)
Fun Fact: I once fed alligators in New Orleans at a stag party still a bit drunk from the night before.
Quote: “May the best man win (me)”.
Name: Mary Kieran
Nickname: Mol
Occupation: Teacher
Fun Fact: "When everyone else goes right I go left."
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
