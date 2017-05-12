Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 4
Colin Fitzpatrick and Lorraine O’Callaghan.
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 4 is Colin Fitzpatrick and Lorraine O’Callaghan.
Here’s a little info about the couple.
Name: Colin Fitzpatrick
Nickname: Sutty
Occupation: Timber Turner
Fun Fact: Went into my mother’s room and swallowed the back of her clock. I grabbed one of her cups and threw it out the window in the door.
Quote: “How’s she cutting?”
Name: Lorraine O’Callaghan
Nickname: Lor
Occupation: PR and marketing manager @Dunamaise Arts Centre
Fun Fact: Has a bit of a thing for posh china tea cups.
Quote: “Faith, Hope and Love makes the world go around.”
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
