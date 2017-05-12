Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 5

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 5 is Jason O’Reilly and Aoife Harney.

Here’s a little info about our couple.

Name: Jason

Nickname: Jilo

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Fun Fact: once when i was doing my lipsync instead of miming i actually started singing out loud.

Quote: “I hear ya.”

Name: Aoife Harney

Nickname: Bambi

Occupation: Primary Teacher

Fun Fact: I did a bungee jump to cure my fear of heights....it didn’t!!

Quote: “These cows are small, but the ones out there are far far away!!!”

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.