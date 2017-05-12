Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 5
Jason O’Reilly and Aoife Harney.
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 5 is Jason O’Reilly and Aoife Harney.
Here’s a little info about our couple.
Name: Jason
Nickname: Jilo
Occupation: Healthcare assistant
Fun Fact: once when i was doing my lipsync instead of miming i actually started singing out loud.
Quote: “I hear ya.”
Name: Aoife Harney
Nickname: Bambi
Occupation: Primary Teacher
Fun Fact: I did a bungee jump to cure my fear of heights....it didn’t!!
Quote: “These cows are small, but the ones out there are far far away!!!”
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
