Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 6

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 6 Richard Mansworth and Gemma Dunphy.

Here’s a little info about our couple.

Name: Richard Mansworth

Nickname: Richie

Occupation: Student

Fun Fact: I don’t have a fun fact... I’m just funny!!

Quote: “She went down like a pile of shite!!”

Name: Gemma Dunphy

Nickname: Gem

Occupation: HCA, HSE

Fun Fact: 4 weeks before the show I cracked a rib...Ask my boyfriend why.. I'm lucky to be here to tell the tale!! ??

Quote: “Live life to the full..You never know what’s around the corner!!”

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.