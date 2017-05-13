Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 7
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 7 Sean O’Neill and Ailbhe Lalor.
Here’s a little info about the couple.
Name: Sean O’Neill
Nickname: Fr Sean
Occupation: Teacher Portlaoise Collage
Fun Fact: I jumped into the pool in Zambia forgetting that all my money and passport was in my pocket.
Quote: “Happiness is found when you stop comparing yourself to others.”
Name: Ailbhe Lalor
Nickname: Ailbh, Short arse.
Occupation: Intellectual disabilty nursing student.
Fun Fact: I'm 21 years of age and yet I haven't grown up since primary school.
Quote: “What’s for you won't pass you by.”
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
