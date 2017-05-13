Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 7



Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 7 Sean O’Neill and Ailbhe Lalor.

Here’s a little info about the couple.

Name: Sean O’Neill

Nickname: Fr Sean

Occupation: Teacher Portlaoise Collage

Fun Fact: I jumped into the pool in Zambia forgetting that all my money and passport was in my pocket.

Quote: “Happiness is found when you stop comparing yourself to others.”

Name: Ailbhe Lalor

Nickname: Ailbh, Short arse.

Occupation: Intellectual disabilty nursing student.

Fun Fact: I'm 21 years of age and yet I haven't grown up since primary school.

Quote: “What’s for you won't pass you by.”

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.