Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 8
Wayne Haslam & Kornelia Lazdowska
Wayne Haslam & Kornelia Lazdowska
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 8 Wayne Haslam & Kornelia Lazdowska.
Here’s a little info about the couple.
Name: Wayne Haslam
Nickname: Forehead
Occupation: Bar man/ carpenter
Fun Fact: Went out one night on holidays and woke up the next morning in the lift.
Quote: “Trust me I can dance" -vodka
Name: Kornelia Lazdowska
Nickname: Nelia
Occupation: Waitress
Fun Fact: One day in collage myself and my housemates had a great idea to "borrow" a matress off the lads who lived above us. Didn't realise they weren't home until the next day.
Quote: “I do what I want, when I want, where I want if my mom says it’s ok.”
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on