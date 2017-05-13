Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 8

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 8 Wayne Haslam & Kornelia Lazdowska.

Here’s a little info about the couple.

Name: Wayne Haslam

Nickname: Forehead

Occupation: Bar man/ carpenter

Fun Fact: Went out one night on holidays and woke up the next morning in the lift.

Quote: “Trust me I can dance" -vodka

Name: Kornelia Lazdowska

Nickname: Nelia

Occupation: Waitress

Fun Fact: One day in collage myself and my housemates had a great idea to "borrow" a matress off the lads who lived above us. Didn't realise they weren't home until the next day.

Quote: “I do what I want, when I want, where I want if my mom says it’s ok.”

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.