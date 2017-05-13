Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 9

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 9 Mark Bartley and Marian Curtin.

Here’s a little info about our couple.

Name: Mark Bartley

Nickname: Jelly Legs

Occupation: Front office supervisor at Heritage Hotel, Killenard.

Fun Fact: I absolutely love haribo.

Quote: “Don’t ever have a Plan B.”

Name: Marian Curtin

Nickname: Mar

Occupation: Primary School Teacher.

Quote: “If you can dream it you can do it.”

Fun Fact: I swallowed a five pence piece as a child.

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.