Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 9
Mark Bartley and Marian Curtin
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 9 Mark Bartley and Marian Curtin.
Here’s a little info about our couple.
Name: Mark Bartley
Nickname: Jelly Legs
Occupation: Front office supervisor at Heritage Hotel, Killenard.
Fun Fact: I absolutely love haribo.
Quote: “Don’t ever have a Plan B.”
Name: Marian Curtin
Nickname: Mar
Occupation: Primary School Teacher.
Quote: “If you can dream it you can do it.”
Fun Fact: I swallowed a five pence piece as a child.
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
