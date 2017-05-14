Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 10
Rory Chadwick and Maria Lutrell.
Rory Chadwick and Maria Lutrell.
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 10 Rory Chadwick and Maria Lutrell.
Here’s a little info about the couple.
Name: Rory Chadwick
Nickname: Chad
Occupation: Prison Officer
Fun Fact: I've been onstage three times in my underwear but only twice as a man.
Quote: “Squeaky bum time.”
Name: Maria Lutrell
Nickname: Mazz
Occupation: Student
Fun Fact: In the panto I should have went left when I went right.
Quote: “Take everyday as it comes.”
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on