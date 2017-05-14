Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 10

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 10 Rory Chadwick and Maria Lutrell.

Here’s a little info about the couple.

Name: Rory Chadwick

Nickname: Chad

Occupation: Prison Officer

Fun Fact: I've been onstage three times in my underwear but only twice as a man.

Quote: “Squeaky bum time.”

Name: Maria Lutrell

Nickname: Mazz

Occupation: Student

Fun Fact: In the panto I should have went left when I went right.

Quote: “Take everyday as it comes.”

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.