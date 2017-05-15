Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 11
Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 11 Paddy O’Reilly and Meave Butler.
Here’s a little info about the couple.
Name: Paddy O’Reilly
Nickname: Pukka
Occupation: Publican
Fun Fact: Stripped off naked in a pub for a bottle of champagne.
Quote: “Self praise is no praise.”
Name: Meave Butler
Nickname: Mauve
Occupation: Primary Teacher
Fun Fact: I was so excited for my communion day that when we went to the playground the same day I ripped my lovely dress.
Quote: “Make Tay not war!!!”
The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.
Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.
The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.
