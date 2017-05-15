Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 11

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 11 Paddy O’Reilly and Meave Butler.

Here’s a little info about the couple.

Name: Paddy O’Reilly

Nickname: Pukka

Occupation: Publican

Fun Fact: Stripped off naked in a pub for a bottle of champagne.

Quote: “Self praise is no praise.”

Name: Meave Butler

Nickname: Mauve

Occupation: Primary Teacher

Fun Fact: I was so excited for my communion day that when we went to the playground the same day I ripped my lovely dress.

Quote: “Make Tay not war!!!”

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.