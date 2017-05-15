Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing 2017 Couple Number 12

Portlaoise Musical Society Strictly Dancing Couple Number 12, father and daughter Liam and Sandra Breen.

Here’s a little info about the couple.

Nickname: Liamie

Occupation: Chef (retired)

Fun Fact: Dancing in strictly

Quote: "C’mon the town".

Name: Sandra Breen

Nickname: Matron

Occupation: Nurse

Fun Fact: Slipped on a tomato and broke my ankle on Christmas eve.

Quote: "Live each day to the fullest, no regrets".

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on the door. All in aid of the musical society. Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.