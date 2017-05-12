Rathdowney Easyriders host barn dance for Laura Lynn Foundation

The Easyriders in Rathdowney are planning a big Barn Dance this month for their ahead as part of their annual fundraising charity cycle.

This year’s chosen charity is the Laura Lynn Foundation a very deserving charity as it is Ireland’s only children’s hospice. To help the foundation the south Laois group will cycle is from Rathdowney to Wexford town via Dungarvan on the August bank holiday weekend.

Launched in April, fundraising is already in full flow. A table quiz was held in in O'Malleys. Volunteers were at the Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise last month for face painting and bucket collection.

The group has thanked everyone who helped out so far with donations, collections and hosting the events. A big turnout is also hoped for at the Barn Dance and music night in Toughy’s Bar, Rathdowney on Friday May 19 at 9pm.

The Easyriders have cycled the length and breath of Ireland over the past number of summers raising thousands of euro for both national and local charities.

The chosen charity this year provides palliative care and support free for all children with life-limiting conditions.

Easyriders group training every Tuesday and Thursday nights leaving the square Rathdowney at 7pm.