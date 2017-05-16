Music from the 40s to the modern day Route 66 Big Band to play Laois

Following roof raising, sold out shows around Ireland, Route 66 Big Band have come to take the Dunamaise audience on a magical musical trip from the ‘40s right up to date with hits made famous by Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Tom Jones, Tina Turner, Van Morrison and many more.

Played with a fabulous big brass sound, they guarantee to have you singing and clapping along for the entire evening this weekend.

The Route 66 Big Band take to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm this Saturday, May 20.