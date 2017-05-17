Heritage Week set to roll across Laois

Event registration is now open for National Heritage Week 2017, with registration for the printed event guide closing on May 31.

Heritage Week 2017 will take place from August 19-27 and organisers are making 2017 the year they help more people learn about and enjoy Ireland’s nature.

If you can, try to incorporate the theme into your event.

From urban wildlife tours to foraging walks to building bee hotels, Heritage Week 2017 is all about being active, having fun and getting involved with our natural heritage.

This year two very special days happen during Heritage Week. Wednesday August 23 is Wild Child Day and is dedicated to wild children everywhere. People are encouraged to organise special events for young people on this day.

Then Sunday August 27 is Water Heritage Day when we celebrate our most precious natural resource, water, in all its forms from sea to rivers to lakes.

For more, see www.heritageweek.ie.